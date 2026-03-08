The IDF early Sunday morning conducted a precise strike targeting key commanders in the IRGC’s Quds Force's Lebanon Corps who operated in Beirut, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

According to reports in Lebanon, the targeted strike occurred at the Ramada Hotel in the Raouche district in central Beirut. The strike targeted one of the rooms inside the hotel.

The IDF statement said that the commanders of the Quds Force's Lebanon Corps operated to advance terror attacks against the state of Israel and its civilians, while operating simultaneously for the IRGC in Iran.

“The Iranian terror regime operates systemically in the heart of the civilian population in Iran and Lebanon, cynically exploiting the civilian population as human shields to advance terror attacks," it said.

“The Lebanon Corp connects the Hezbollah terrorist organization and the Iranian terror regime, supports Hezbollah force-building, and functions as the connection between senior IRGC personnel and Hezbollah leadership," added the IDF.

The statement noted that prior to the strike, steps were taken to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of precise munition and aerial surveillance.

“The IDF will not allow the Iranian terror regime elements to establish themselves in Lebanon and will continue to precisely eliminate the commanders of the Iranian terror regime wherever they operate," stated the IDF.

According to reports in Lebanon, four people were killed and ten were injured in the direct strike.