Two additional members of Iran’s women’s soccer team were granted asylum in Australia before the remainder of the squad departed the country, Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

The two individuals have been reunited with five players who were granted humanitarian visas a day earlier, Burke told reporters in Canberra. Of the two who received asylum most recently, one was a player and the other a team staff member. Both sought asylum before their teammates were transported to the airport.

The rest of the team left Sydney late Tuesday local time on a flight returning them to Iran. Their departure took place amid tense scenes and protests outside the team’s hotel and at the airport.

Iranian Australians gathered at both locations in an effort to prevent the players from leaving the country, citing concerns for their safety if they returned to Iran.

Burke said that as the women passed through security at Australia’s border, each of them was taken aside individually by Australian officials and interpreters without minders present and was offered the option of seeking asylum.

Those who applied for asylum received temporary humanitarian visas that provide a pathway to permanent residency in Australia, Burke said.

Iran’s women’s national team had arrived in Australia last month to participate in the Women’s Asian Cup, before the war in Iran began on February 28. The team was eliminated from the tournament over the weekend and faced returning to a country under bombardment.

The team’s silence during the national anthem before an opening loss to South Korea last week was interpreted by some as an act of resistance and by others as a sign of mourning. The team has not clarified the gesture. The players later sang and saluted during the anthem before their remaining two matches.

The asylum to the players was granted after US President Donald Trump urged Australia to grant asylum to any team member who requested it. Earlier that day, Trump criticized Australia in a social media post, saying the country was “making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the ... team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed."

Trump called on Australia to grant asylum to the team, adding, “The US will take them if you won't."

Less than two hours later, Trump praised Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in another social media post, writing, “He's on it! Five have already been taken care of, and the rest are on their way."