Australia has granted asylum to five members of the Iranian women’s national soccer team who were visiting the country for a tournament when the war with Iran began, Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

The women were transported from their hotel on the Gold Coast to “a safe location" by Australian federal police officers early Tuesday morning local time. At that location, they met with Burke and the processing of their humanitarian visas was finalized, the minister told reporters in Brisbane hours later.

“I say to the other members of the team the same opportunity is there," Burke said. “Australia has taken the Iranian women's soccer team into our hearts."

Local media reported that the squad numbered about 20 players. Burke did not provide details about the specific threats the players might face if they returned to Iran.

The asylum applications followed calls from Iranian groups in Australia and from US President Donald Trump urging the Australian government to assist the players.

The Iranian team arrived in Australia last month for the Women’s Asian Cup, before the war with Iran began. The team was eliminated from the tournament over the weekend and faced the possibility of returning to a country under bombardment.

The team’s silence during the national anthem before an opening loss to South Korea last week was interpreted by some as an act of resistance and by others as a sign of mourning. The team has not clarified the gesture. The players later sang and saluted during the anthem before their remaining two matches.

“These women are tremendously popular in Australia, but we realize they are in a terribly difficult situation with the decisions that they're making," Burke said. “The opportunity will continue to be there for them to talk to Australian officials if they wish to."

Burke’s announcement came after Trump on Monday in Washington urged Australia to grant asylum to any team member who requested it. Earlier that day, Trump criticized Australia in a social media post, saying the country was “making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the ... team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed."

Trump called on Australia to grant asylum to the team, adding, “The US will take them if you won't."

Less than two hours later, Trump praised Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in another social media post, writing, “He's on it! Five have already been taken care of, and the rest are on their way."