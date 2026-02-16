Naveed Akram, accused of carrying out the terrorist attack on a Hanukkah celebration in Bondi Beach, appeared in a Sydney court on Monday via video link, AFP reported. This marked his first public hearing since the attack.

Akram, along with his father Sajid, carried out the massacre. Sajid was shot and killed by police during the attack. Akram faces multiple charges , including terrorism, 15 counts of murder, dozens of charges for causing wounds with intent to kill, and planting explosives.

The court session, lasting about five minutes, was largely focused on technical matters, such as the suppression of the identification of some victims, according to AFP. Akram, dressed in a green jersey, responded briefly when asked by the judge if he had heard the discussion about extending suppression orders, replying with a simple “yeah."

Akram’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 9. His lawyer, Ben Archbold, told reporters that Akram was being held in "very onerous conditions" and added that it was too early to determine whether his client would plead guilty.

The Hanukkah attack has raised serious questions about the actions of police and intelligence agencies. Akram had been flagged by Australia’s intelligence services in 2019 but was removed from the radar after it was concluded that he did not pose an imminent threat.

Police documents released after the attack revealed that Akram and his father had conducted "firearms training" in New South Wales and meticulously planned the attack for months. The two also recorded a video in October, sitting in front of an Islamic State flag, in which they railed against "Zionists" and discussed their motivations for the attack.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced recently that Australia will launch a royal commission inquiry into the Bondi Beach terrorist attack.

"I've repeatedly said that our government's priority is to promote unity and social cohesion. And this is what Australia needs to heal," he told reporters at the time.

The federal royal commission, Australia’s highest-level government inquiry, will examine issues ranging from intelligence failures to the prevalence of antisemitism nationwide.

Victims' families, business leaders, sports figures and leading scientists had signed open letters demanding a sweeping investigation. Albanese had previously dismissed these calls, saying he was focused on "urgent action", but mounting pressure forced a shift.