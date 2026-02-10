A paid newspaper advertisement opposing President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Australia has triggered widespread criticism, after multiple individuals said their names were published without consent and the Jewish Council of Australia (JCA) conceded that false and offensive names appeared among the signatories.

The full-page advertisement, which appeared this week in The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, claimed that more than 1,000 Jews had signed an open letter stating that Herzog was “not welcome" in Australia. The ad accused the Australian government of betraying Jewish communities, multicultural Australia, and advocates of Palestinian rights by hosting the Israeli president during the war in Gaza.

Almost immediately after publication, serious doubts were raised about the accuracy of the claims. Review of the list showed fewer than 700 names, far short of the number cited in the headline. Several individuals whose names were included publicly denied ever signing the petition.

Among them was David Slade, managing director of Slade Pharmacies and president of United Israel Appeal Victoria. Slade said his name was used without his knowledge or consent, calling the incident a “gross ethical failure."

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not sign, endorse, or authorize my name to be included in this publication," Slade said. He questioned how an advertisement claiming widespread Jewish support could include names that were allegedly fictitious or submitted without permission. “If there was real support for this advertisement, one must ask why it would include the names of those who have not consented," he added.

Slade emphasized that he is a proud Australian and a Zionist who stands in full solidarity with Israel and President Herzog’s visit. Writing from Israel, he said his only regret was missing Herzog’s visit to Australia.

Other individuals also reported that their names were falsely listed, including Slade’s wife, Tammie. Critics further identified entries that appeared to be offensive Hebrew slurs or the names of historical figures associated with Nazi-era kapos, intensifying concerns about the petition’s credibility and screening process.

In response, the JCA acknowledged that a small number of “false, offensive and obscure historical references" had appeared in the list, attributing them to malicious submissions. The organization denied fabricating names and said it had removed problematic entries after conducting internal reviews, arguing that some people may share identical names with genuine signatories.

It also emerged that the online petition was open to non-Jews, despite the advertisement presenting the list as Jewish opposition. Only those who selected “Jewish Australian" were included in the published advertisement.

A Nine corporate spokesman said last night: “There are very clear terms and conditions that all advertisers agree to that make clear they are solely responsible for all copy in their advertisement. We are deeply concerned that this was not adhered to by the Jewish Council of Australia and are seeking an explanation for why the conditions were breached."

Even if the JCA’s figures were accurate, the signatories would still represent less than one percent of Australia’s Jewish population, estimated at between 110,000 and 120,000. Mainstream Jewish organizations have stressed that the overwhelming majority of Australian Jews maintain strong ties to Israel and support its leadership.

The controversy has fueled anger across the Jewish community, with critics warning that the advertisement misrepresented communal views and deepened internal divisions at a time of heightened tension.