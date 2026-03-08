IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir held a situational assessment on Sunday with Home Front Command Commander MG Shay Klapper, Aerial Defense Array Commander BG K., and additional commanders.

During the assessment, Zamir addressed recent operations and ongoing hostilities in the north.

"Overnight, we operated against Iranian Quds Force commanders in Lebanon - in Beirut - and targeted them," Zamir said. "I tell you that there is no safe place for the Iranian axis of evil anywhere in the Middle East - not in Beirut and not anywhere else."

Zamir noted that Israeli communities in the north were subjected to heavy fire overnight. "At the same time, we experienced significant fire toward the communities of northern Israel, and there was also an incident during the night," he said. "From here, I wish to send my condolences to the families of the fallen and wish a speedy recovery to our injured. Hezbollah is an extremist arm of the Iranian octopus - it is paying and will continue to pay a heavy price."

The Chief of Staff emphasized the prolonged nature of the current security situation. "Israel has been in a prolonged state of emergency for the past two years," Zamir said. "What we need right now, above all, is persistence and patience. This will take considerable time; you must be prepared for that, and however long it takes, it will take."

He added that determination would be decisive in the conflict. "The side that will prevail is the one that demonstrates determination and persistence," Zamir said. "We know our home front; it has tremendous resilience. I am confident in the strength of our home front to provide us with all the support needed to maintain our achievements."

Addressing Israeli civilians, Zamir acknowledged the impact of ongoing rocket fire and security directives. "I know that civilians at home are required to enter protected spaces frequently," he said. "We continuously review the directives in accordance with the situational picture. I say to the civilians - remain attentive and act according to the instructions."

Zamir stressed that multiple branches of the military are participating in the effort. "All of us are part of this effort together: the pilots of the Israeli Air Force, the troops of the Armored Corps, the Infantry Corps, and the Combat Engineering Corps who are currently positioned along the border lines and now in Lebanon," he said. "All of us are together in this effort. It is a very significant effort."

The Chief of Staff described the ongoing conflict as a defining struggle. "This is the war of our generation," Zamir said. "It is a critical war, a decisive war. This war will determine our future and our security here for many years to come."