The UN Security Council will convene an emergency session this week on the situation in Lebanon, at the request of France and with the support of European member states of the Council, including the UK, Greece, Latvia and Denmark.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon responded to the report, emphasizing: "Yet another Security Council meeting and another visit by the UN Secretary-General to Lebanon will not change the reality on the ground."

"The Lebanese government must disarm Hezbollah and implement Security Council Resolution 1701. If Lebanon does not do so, Israel will disarm Hezbollah to protect its citizens."

Earlier this month, the UN Security Council convened for an emergency session on Israeli-American operation, meeting Saturday, February 28 at the requests of Bahrain and France.

Danon, who represented Israel at the urgent session, clarified beforehand: "The State of Israel is strong, united and determined to defend its citizens against any existential threat. Israel will never allow an Iranian nuclear state."

During the session, Danon said, "Last week, I stood at the gates of Auschwitz with dozens of UN ambassadors. We stood in a place that shows what happens when radicalism and extremism grow and no one stops it in time."

"The UN Security Council convened today for an emergency session following the Israeli-American operation in Iran. Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, made it clear that Israel is acting to prevent an immediate and existential threat and that Israel will exercise its right to defend itself.

"This week, Jewish families all around the world will celebrate Purim. Many Israelis will do so now in bomb shelters. The story of Purim happened more than two thousand five hundred years ago, in ancient Persia, an evil minister named Haman sought to wipe out the Jewish people.

"It began with words. With chants. It became a decree. It could have become a genocide. But Queen Esther refused to remain silent. She stepped forward. She spoke up. She acted before it was too late."

He added, "Last week, I stood at the gates of Auschwitz with dozens of UN ambassadors. We stood in a place that shows what happens when radicalism and extremism grow and no one stops it in time."

"Israel and the United States are working together because we do not ignore declarations of annihilation. We will stop the radical regime before it goes nuclear. Our responsibility is to act now."