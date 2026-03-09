Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) pledged allegiance to the country’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, after he was appointed as the successor to his father by the Assembly of Experts.

In a statement, the Revolutionary Guards declared their readiness to follow the new leader’s authority.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps… is ready for complete obedience and self-sacrifice in carrying out the divine commands of the Guardian Jurist of the time, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei," the Guards said.

Iran-backed groups across the region also welcomed the appointment.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels congratulated Iran’s leadership and people following the selection of Mojtaba Khamenei as Supreme Leader, describing the move as a significant development amid the ongoing war involving the United States and Israel.

“We congratulate the Islamic Republic of Iran, its leadership and people, on the selection of Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution at this important and pivotal juncture," the Houthis said in a statement on Telegram.

The group described the appointment as “a new victory for the Islamic Revolution and a resounding blow to the enemies of the Islamic Republic and the enemies of the nation."

In Iraq, the Kataib Hezbollah militia also praised the decision, expressing support for Mojtaba Khamenei’s leadership.

In a statement, the group said he is “a figure possessing the leadership qualifications and competence necessary to shoulder the responsibilities of this great trust in these critical times."

It added that the selection “is further proof of the vigilance of the Assembly of Experts and their deep foresight regarding the existential challenges facing the nation in confronting global arrogance," describing him as “the best successor for the best predecessor."

For years, Mojtaba Khamenei has been considered the most powerful man in the security apparatus and a preferred candidate of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), but his appointment has encountered many obstacles.

Over the weekend it was reported that the Supreme Leader's son was wounded in the opening blow of Operation Roaring Lion on Saturday morning last week, but survived the assassination attempt. Mojtaba's father, mother, wife and son were all killed that day.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump expressed opposition to the son's appointment. "Khamenei's son is unacceptable to me, we want someone who will bring harmony and peace to Iran. I have to be involved in the appointment," he told Axios last Thursday.

On Sunday, Trump told ABC News that Iran’s next supreme leader would need US approval to remain in power, warning that otherwise the leader "is not going to last long."

"He’s going to have to get approval from us," Trump told the American news outlet. "If he doesn’t get approval from us, he’s not going to last long." He added that the goal is to avoid repeated conflicts over Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

"I don’t want people to have to go back in five years and have to do the same thing again, or worse, let them have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.