US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said President Donald Trump’s demand for Iran’s “unconditional surrender" will ultimately occur regardless of whether Tehran publicly acknowledges it.

Speaking to CBS News’ “60 Minutes" in an interview which was recorded on Friday and aired on Sunday, Hegseth said the United States had already struck 3,000 targets inside Iran and predicted that continued military pressure would eventually leave the country unable to continue fighting.

“This is war. This is conflict. This is bringing your enemy to their knees. Now, whether they will have a ceremony in Tehran Square and surrender, that's up to them," Hegseth stated.

Hegseth clarified that US operations are set to intensify.

“What I want your viewers to understand is this is only just the beginning," he said. Commenting on the June airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear capabilities during Operation Midnight Hammer, Hegseth said Iran failed to respond to those actions by abandoning its nuclear ambitions.

“They should've come to the table and said, 'OK, we get it. You mean business. We're not going to have nukes.' And they haven't," Hegseth said. “And as a result, when the president looks at it, generationally, he sees a threat that would continue to gather."

The Secretary of War also rejected claims from some supporters of President Trump that Israel drew the United States into the conflict.

“We were always controlling the throttle about whether or not we go or not go - and ultimately to advance American interests, and protect American lives," he said, adding that the roots of the conflict stretch back decades.

“They've been killing us for 48 years, 47 years," he said. “They have unabated nuclear ambitions."

House Speaker Mike Johnson said last week that the US mission in Iran is “nearly accomplished by all estimates." Hegseth said the plan remains on track but cautioned against declaring victory prematurely.

“But we can be clear with the American people that this is not a fair fight. And that's on purpose," Hegseth said. “Our capabilities are overwhelming compared to what Iran's are. And frankly, when you combine our Air Force with the air force of the Israeli Defense Forces, it's the two most powerful air forces in the world."

Hegseth said the United States has not deployed ground forces in Iran, but declined to rule out that possibility.

“President Trump knows, I know, you don't tell the enemy, you don't tell the press, you don't tell anybody what your limits would be on an operation. We're willing to go as far as we need to in order to be successful," he said.

Since the war began, oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20 percent of the world’s oil flows, have stalled. US gasoline prices have risen by nearly 50 cents per gallon on average, according to GasBuddy data.

President Trump has said the Strait of Hormuz will be secured. Hegseth said that will be accomplished through “American firepower."

“What was the Iranian Navy is largely no more. There'll be more boats to be sunk, for sure," he said. “So their ability to project any power in that area in a naval sense is…diminishing and will be increasingly diminished. Again, what I want your viewers to understand is this is only just the beginning."

The conflict has also resulted in US casualties. Six US Army reservists were killed in an Iranian drone attack in Kuwait on March 1. Trump and Hegseth attended the dignified transfer ceremony on Saturday at Dover Air Force Base. One additional US service member’s death was announced Sunday afternoon.

“The president's been right to say there will be casualties. Things like this don't happen without casualties. There will be more casualties," Hegseth said. “I mean, especially our generation knows what it's like to see Americans come home in caskets. But that doesn't weaken us one bit. It stiffens our spine and our resolve to say this is a fight we will finish."

The conflict has expanded across the region. Iran has launched missiles and drones into nearly a dozen Middle Eastern countries, including US allies Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Hegseth stated that the United States is prepared to assist.

“Our projections of munitions are well beyond what we would need," he said.

“We can crossload for allies if need be, always ensuring that our forces and our troops and our bases are taken care of first," he added. “But where we can help allies, we will."