Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani condemned Iran’s strikes on Gulf countries as a “dangerous miscalculation," warning that the escalation could destabilize the region and send shockwaves through the global economy.

Speaking to Sky News for the first time since Qatar came under repeated missile and drone attacks , the Prime Minister said the country had entered what he described as “a very difficult period." He also praised the professionalism of Qatar’s defence and security forces.

“It is a big sense of betrayal," he said. “Just an hour after the start of the war, Qatar and other Gulf countries have been attacked. We made clear that we were not going to take part in any wars against our neighbors."

Qatar has long maintained diplomatic channels with Tehran, even during periods of heightened regional tension. The Prime Minister acknowledged that the recent attacks have strained that relationship.

“All the attacks on the Gulf countries - we never expected this from our neighbor," he told Sky News. “We have always tried to preserve a good relationship with Iran, but the justifications and pretexts they are using are completely rejected."

Despite his criticism of Iran’s actions, the Prime Minister stressed that further military escalation would only deepen the crisis and urged all sides to step back.

“We continue to seek de-escalation," he said. “They are our neighbors - it's our destiny."

He also called on the United States to reduce tensions, warning of the danger that the broader region could slide into war.

“The miscalculation by the Iranians to attack Gulf countries has destroyed everything," he said, but insisted the response must be renewed negotiations.