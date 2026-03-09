Sirens sounded three times across Israel early Monday morning after launches from Iran were detected.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., sirens were activated in northern and central Israel following launches from Iran. About 20 minutes later, additional launches were identified, triggering sirens in central Israel, the Shfela region, the Lachish area, and Samaria.

A third wave of sirens occurred at around 1:45 a.m. in northern Israel.

Reports indicated that interceptor debris fell in Lod and Rishon LeZion, where a woman in her 40s was moderately injured. Magen David Adom said she sustained a head injury after rocks thrown into the air by the impact struck her head.

A Magen David Adom EMT who arrived at the scene said, “We arrived quickly at the scene and saw a crater in the road, with broken rocks scattered on the ground all around. At the scene there was a woman who was injured in the head by rocks that flew towards her. We provided her with life-saving medical treatment and evacuated her in an MDA Mobile Intensive Care Unit to the hospital while in stable condition."

At the same time, sirens were also activated in Kiryat Shmona and surrounding communities following rocket fire from Lebanon. No injuries were reported from that attack.

On Sunday, a man around 40 years old was seriously injured by shrapnel in Tel Aviv following a barrage launched from Iran toward central Israel.

Magen David Adom teams provided him with initial medical treatment at the scene of the impact, and he was evacuated to the emergency department at Ichilov Hospital.

At the same time, MDA teams treated six additional people injured at various scenes across central Israel, including two in Petah Tikva: a 25-year-old man who was moderately injured and a 56-year-old man who sustained light injuries.