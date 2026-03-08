The IDF revealed on Sunday that, guided by IDF Intelligence, the IRGC’s Air Force Headquarters were targeted during wide-scale IDF strikes on dozens of Iranian regime targets.

The site was the main command-and-control center used to direct the regime’s air force activity. The Iranian regime’s ballistic missile command, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) array, and other air force units all operated in the headquarters.

The Air Force Headquarters was also responsible for producing a situational picture and for planning missile attacks on the State of Israel and the countries in the region.

The IDF noted that the strike on the Iranian terror regime's air force is part of the concentrated effort to dismantle the Iranian ballistic missile array while impairing its ability to synchronize and coordinate attacks on the State of Israel.