US President Donald Trump spoke to Libby Alon of Channel 14 News on Sunday and addressed the issue of a pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which he has been urging President Isaac Herzog to grant.

Asked whether he is concerned about the Israeli judicial system and whether he is considering imposing sanctions on the Attorney General and the President of the Supreme Court, Trump replied, "I don't want to say it, but I'm all for Bibi."

Trump was also asked whether he believes there is a chance of an agreement between Israel and Qatar and whether he thinks Qatar will change its mind about sponsoring Hamas.

"Anything is possible, who knows, they have been very helpful, the Qataris are very supportive and that's great," the President replied.

Last week, Trump criticized Herzog in an interview with Axios’ Barak Ravid, calling him a "disgrace" for failing to act sooner to pardon Netanyahu.

"The president ... should give Bibi the pardon today. I don't want anything on Bibi's mind other than fighting against Iran," Trump said, claiming that Herzog had previously indicated that he would grant the pardon but had not followed through.

"He told me he would give it to him. But he has held it over Bibi's head for a year," Trump said. "Tell him I am exposing him. That president better damn well give him the pardon right now - and stop using it as leverage for his own political career."

Herzog responded to Trump’s comments in an interview with Fox News on Saturday, clarifying that any decision on the matter must be made in accordance with Israeli law.

“I said that I will consider everything seriously, but I'm obliged under the process and under Israeli law to await opinions that must be given to me by the relevant authorities. And that is why, of course, everything is on the table, but it has to be done according to Israeli law," Herzog stressed.

“I respect President Trump tremendously, honestly. And I take the brunt with a lot of affection and respect to him because he's the leader of the free world who's changing history. But on the merits of a case, which is an internal case in Israel, I am obliged, I'm sworn in, and I'm the President of the state of Israel," he added.