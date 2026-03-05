US President Donald Trump leveled an especially fierce attack against Israeli President Isaac Herzog regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pardon request.

Trump harshly criticized the Israeli President, telling Barak Ravid of Channel 12 that Herzog is “a disgrace" and warning: “Tell him I’m exposing him." Trump said he has been discussing the issue with Herzog for about a year.

Trump added that Herzog should grant a pardon to Benjamin Netanyahu immediately, saying he does not want anything distracting Netanyahu from the war against Iran.

According to Trump, Herzog promised him several times that he would pardon Netanyahu. He said he told Herzog he would refuse to meet him again if the step was not taken and claimed the issue has been hanging over Netanyahu for the past year.

President Herzog's office responded to President Trump's remarks: "While all of us are mobilized, the President of the State is not dealing with the issue of a pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. President Isaac Herzog greatly respects and appreciates President Donald Trump’s immense contribution to Israel’s security, views him as the leader of the free world and a central ally of the State of Israel, and particularly values his firm stance against Iran."

The office added: "The President has previously expressed openly his view that it would be appropriate for the relevant systems to hold a substantive dialogue with the aim of reaching an agreed arrangement, including the possibility of a plea deal, in the prime minister’s case."

"For the sake of good order, and as has already been clarified several times in the past, Israel is a sovereign state governed by the rule of law. Accordingly, the prime minister’s request is, under the established procedures, currently with the Ministry of Justice for a legal opinion. After the process is completed, the President will examine the request in accordance with the law, the interests of the state, and his conscience, and without any influence from external or internal pressures of any kind."