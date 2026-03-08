President Isaac Herzog spoke to Fox News on Saturday and commented on the issue of granting a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, clarifying that any decision on the matter must be made in accordance with Israeli law.

“Let's put things on record and in perspective. First of all, during the war, there are no proceedings at all. So it's off the charts and off the table. And the Prime Minister is solely focused on the war," said Herzog.

He continued, “Number two, just to explain to your viewers, I'm the head of state. I don't have executive powers. It's similar to what you see in Europe and other countries. And I have the pardoning power. I'm, of course, obliged and sworn into Israeli law, just like you have American constitution for the President of the United States, we have the Israeli constitution for the President of Israel."

“I said that I will consider everything seriously, but I'm obliged under the process and under Israeli law to await opinions that must be given to me by the relevant authorities. And that is why, of course, everything is on the table, but it has to be done according to Israeli law," Herzog stressed.

He also addressed calls by President Donald Trump on Herzog to grant Netanyahu a pardon, saying, “I respect President Trump tremendously, honestly. And I take the brunt with a lot of affection and respect to him because he's the leader of the free world who's changing history. But on the merits of a case, which is an internal case in Israel, I am obliged, I'm sworn in, and I'm the President of the state of Israel."

The interview with Herzog aired several days after Trump criticized Herzog in an interview with Axios’ Barak Ravid, calling him a "disgrace" for failing to act sooner to pardon Netanyahu.

"The president ... should give Bibi the pardon today. I don't want anything on Bibi's mind other than fighting against Iran," Trump said, claiming that Herzog had previously indicated that he would grant the pardon but had not followed through.

"He told me he would give it to him. But he has held it over Bibi's head for a year," Trump said. "Tell him I am exposing him. That president better damn well give him the pardon right now - and stop using it as leverage for his own political career."