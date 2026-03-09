In an interview with the Israeli Arabic-language TV channel Al-Hala TV, Knesset member Akram Hasson was asked who is stronger - U.S. President Donald Trump or Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hasson replied, “Trump cannot succeed without Benjamin Netanyahu and the State of Israel." He added, “Israel is the second most important country after the U.S. It is stronger than Russia and even more powerful than many European countries."

Regarding Israel’s military capabilities, he said, “Israel has defense industries that surpass all others in the world."

He also highlighted Mossad operations, stating, “The actions carried out by Mossad so far in Iran, the suburbs of Beirut, Syria, and Gaza, as well as other locations worldwide, prove that Israel is a formidable power that cannot be ignored or underestimated, unlike what Erdoğan and Iran attempted."

Hasson praised the relationship between Netanyahu and Trump, saying, “The leader of a small country (Netanyahu) visited the US seven times, met with the US president, coordinated plans with him, and was the one who convinced Trump that this was the last opportunity to bring peace to the Middle East. Trump could win the Nobel Peace Prize after dismantling the Iranian regime."