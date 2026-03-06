הרצוג והשגריר האקבי נפגשים צילום: שלו שלום. וידאו: אבי קנר, מקליט: אבנר דביר

On March 6, 2026, Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in Jerusalem. During their meeting that was scheduled earlier this week, President Herzog and Ambassador Huckabee discussed the critical importance of the ongoing close cooperation between Israel and the US in military operations in Iran.

At the conclusion of their meeting, President Herzog stated: "I had a wonderful meeting with Ambassador Mike Huckabee, who is a dear friend. This meeting was prearranged. I called Ambassador Huckabee a few days ago, and I said we should meet to discuss the incredible partnership and this unique force of good in the partnership between the United States and Israel in the war that is aimed to change the future of the region towards peace."

He added, "I'm very grateful for this partnership. I want to thank President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu and their teams for working day in and day out with the heroes on the frontier who are working all the time in order to change the course of history."

"I believe that the coalition that we are seeing now emanating in the Middle East is a force of good. It's a coalition of nations who want to seek a better future for the children of the Middle East. And I utterly believe that once you undermine this empire of evil emanating from Tehran, we will be able to offer avenues of peace, goodwill, and a prosperous future for the people of the Middle East.

"So thank you, Ambassador, for your steadfast support and for the wonderful, wonderful friendship and intimate, close cooperation between our nations."

Ambassador Huckabee then stated: "Mr. President, thank you very much, first of all, for reaching out to me several days ago and saying, 'Let's get together and visit.'"

"President Herzog has been one of the most important friends that I have had since I have arrived here as Ambassador, and his leadership in this role has been not just important to us as a US government, but on a personal level, he and his wife have become very, very close to my wife and myself.

"Right now, we're sharing a real sense of gratitude to both of our governments, to President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu, the Israeli people, the American people, and both of our militaries for showing extraordinary precision in carrying out something that, frankly, has to be done.

"And I think most people in the world who understand this realize that for 47 years, the United States has been under the threat of this regime. They wish to destroy us, but they know they have to destroy Israel first. So that's why for all of these many years, they've been consistent in their message: ‘Death to Israel, Death to America.’ And I'm just grateful that President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu decided that enough is enough."

Huckabee acknowledged, "This is not a pleasant time, but it is an important and a necessary time for us to say to the regime that you can't keep killing Americans, Israelis, and frankly, people all over the world, not just directly, but through your proxies that have unleashed havoc around the globe."

"For all of those reasons today, President Herzog and I are able to sit and share the combined sense of appreciation that our governments are working in lockstep in intelligence, military capability, as well as in the political relationships-second to none in any relationship that we have in the United States, and for that, I'm certainly grateful.

"And President Herzog, I'm grateful to you and the Israeli people for the resilience and the resolve to make this finally the end of this threat to the US and to Israel."

Concluding his statements, President Herzog added: "Our nation is very strong and resilient. I must say that also the nations around us in this region being attacked by Iran are showing immense resolve and resilience."

"Now is the time for resilience, and we tell the people: this moment will be judged in history as a moment of change that will bring a better future for all, so now is the moment to be resilient. Thank you very much, Ambassador."