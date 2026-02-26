Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Before their meeting, President Herzog and Prime Minister Modi planted an oak tree together in the garden of the President’s Residence as a symbol of friendship, growth, and the building of a shared future between the two countries. President Herzog and Prime Minister Modi held a private meeting and an wider bilateral meeting at the President’s Residence.

President Herzog thanked Prime Minister Modi for making a historic second visit to Israel as Prime Minister of India. President Herzog also expressed his deep appreciation for Prime Minister Modi’s longstanding and steadfast support for the State of Israel, as well as the Indian people’s deep friendship toward the people of Israel. Prime Minister Modi also extended an invitation to President Herzog to visit India, which President Herzog accepted.

During their meeting, the two leaders discussed the critical importance of the strategic partnership between Israel and India in a broad range of fields, including innovation, technology, academia, trade, and security. They also spoke about opportunities to expand regional partnerships and alliances, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) initiative, to the benefit of both our peoples.

Herzog said: "Prime Minister Modi, your visit to Israel is exciting the Israeli people with your friendship, with your honesty and frankness, and with the expression of compassion, and with the alliance with Israel and its story."

"I believe that India is an essential part of the great future of the Middle East, and the Middle East is an essential part of the great future of India. I saw your record levels of economic growth, which is something that is attracting the whole world. It's fantastic.

"Indian universities and Israeli universities have a golden opportunity of sharing know-how together for the future. I encourage your brilliant, young Indian students to come to study in Israel, and I encourage brilliant Israeli students to study in India. This connectivity between Israel and India can change the entire geostrategic situation to the advantage of the Global South and the connectivity of the United States to Southeast Asia, through the eastern hemisphere.

"We know that you lead the world in so many fields, and we are very moved and excited that you're here with us," he added. "Thank you very much, Prime Minister, for the invitation. I wholeheartedly accept the invitation. It is a dream of mine for many years, and many parts of India intrigue me and interest me with your amazing history and culture, including the incredible story of the Jews of India throughout the ages, so this will be a wonderful opportunity."

"And finally, I will say that the Abraham Accords, which are a platform to improve the region towards peace, are an ideal partner for India, and the region is an ideal partner as well moving forward, so now we just have to implement it."

Modi responded: "Thank you very much for the warm words. Ever since we landed yesterday, we have been given a very, very warm and grand reception. This shows the love that the people of Israel have towards India and Indians."

"Excellency, you are right - our relationship, the India-Israel relationship, across sectors can do a lot for the global good, be it science, innovation, educational institutions. We have had very positive exchanges, especially in sectors such as water and agriculture. India is also implementing a lot of good Israeli solutions in our country, especially in the agricultural sector, and we have had great results because of that.

"I have had the chance to meet you on different occasions in other parts of the world. You have been very clear with your thoughts, and you are also very committed to India. You respect India a lot. I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your commitment and respect for India."

He added, "Excellency, as I mentioned earlier, 1.4 billion people of India, they are eager to receive you in India. I warmly invite you to make a visit to India. Excellency, I would also request that when you plan your trip to India, please take some time out so that you can visit other parts of the country, other than just New Delhi. Once again, I extend a warm welcome to you."

Narendra Modi (L) and Isaac Herzog (R) plant an oak tree Oren Ben-Haakon