President Isaac Herzog on Sunday visited the scene of an Iranian missile impact in Tel Aviv, delivering remarks to the people of Israel and the broader Middle East.

“We're here with a message for the people of Israel and the entire region: stay strong," the President said in remarks to international media at the site. “This is a historic effort to change the trajectory in the Middle East to a future of peace."

Herzog sharply criticized Iran’s former Supreme Leader, accusing him of investing his nation’s resources in terror rather than the welfare of his citizens. “We’ve been confronted by an empire of evil for a generation. Ali Khamenei spent a whole generation taking his people's resources and directing them towards terror, bloodshed, pain and horror," he said.

The President emphasized that Israel is not acting alone, noting the support of the United States and other allies in confronting Iranian aggression.

“What we are doing here, together, all the allies, the United States leading this effort, is to change the world situation towards a vision of peace in the region," Herzog stated.

Despite the hostilities, Herzog stressed that peace between the peoples of Israel and Iran remains possible.

“The people of Israel and the people of Iran can live in peace. The region can live in peace," he said. “But what undermines peace all the time is terror instigated by this evil Iranian regime. That’s why we are here."

Reaffirming Israel’s resilience, Herzog concluded with a message of confidence: “The people of Israel are strong. The Israeli army is strong. The American army is strong, and of course, our allies are strong. Let nobody fool himself: we shall overcome and hopefully bring a new era to the Middle East and Iran."