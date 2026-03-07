Over 80 Israeli Air Force fighter jets, guided by IDF intelligence, completed an additional wave of strikes targeting infrastructure belonging to the Iranian terror regime in Tehran and additional areas in central Iran.

As part of the strikes, the IDF struck several military sites belonging to the Iranian regime, including the main Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps military university, the Imam Hossein University, which was used for the training of IRGC officers. In addition, the military university was being used as an emergency asset; and most recently as an IRGC assembly compound, particularly during Operation Rising Lion. The university contained multiple military assets utilized by the IRGC. As such, the site constituted a lawful military objective under the law of armed conflict, by its nature, use, and purpose.

In addition, the IDF struck a storage site belonging to the Iranian missile unit, in which military bunkers and launching infrastructure were located.

Also targeted was an underground infrastructure used for storing ballistic missiles, where hundreds of regime operatives were operating. The site included military bunkers and command centers from which senior officials of the Iranian regime were operating.

Additional targets struck included launch sites that were identified in several areas in western and central Iran, in order to reduce the scope of fire directed at the territory of the State of Israel.

"The combined effort to strengthen the impact on the Iranian regime's firing and defense capabilities is ongoing, alongside continued efforts to degrade the Iranian regime’s production infrastructure," the IDF explained.