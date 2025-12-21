Israeli defense officials are following with concern the pace at which Iran is restoring its ballistic missile capabilities.

Following reports in the international media about renewed strengthening by Iran in this arena, security sources stress that this is a troubling development-though not an unexpected one.

According to those officials, as reported this morning on IDF Radio (Galai Tzahal), Iran is working to resume large-scale production of surface-to-surface missiles, as well as to rehabilitate air defense systems that were severely damaged in a previous strike.

“We are concerned about the rehabilitation of the missile arrays-but not surprised. In the first months after the ‘Rising Lion’ campaign, Iran’s motivation to rebuild these systems was relatively low. Now we are seeing a growing motivation on their part. There is a clear understanding that the next round with Iran will be harder and more complex.”

Addressing a report by NBC, which cited sources claiming that Iran is producing around 3,000 missiles per month, Israeli officials clarified that these figures do not align with the intelligence information in their possession. However, they emphasized that even at significantly lower production levels, “this is not something that can be taken lightly.”

In the past, the IDF Chief of Staff has described the Iranian missile threat as a “super-conventional” or “sub-nuclear” threat, stressing that it constitutes an existential danger in every sense-no less serious than the nuclear threat itself.