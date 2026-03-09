In efforts to continue deepening the damage to all arrays and capabilities of the Iranian terror regime.

The Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, completed an additional wave of strikes on infrastructure across Iran belonging to the Iranian regime.

As part of the strikes, the IDF struck a rocket engine production facility and several long-range ballistic missiles launch sites that were prepared for launch toward the State of Israel.

Simultaneously, the IDF continues to deepen the damage to military infrastructure belonging to Internal Security and the Basij, among the infrastructures struck were:

The headquarters of the Iranian regime's regional corps, the Internal Security forces command center of the Iranian regime in Isfahan, an additional base used by the IRGC and Basij, and the IRGC's police headquarters.

The Internal Security and Basij forces constitute part of the Iranian armed forces that are subject to the Iranian terror regime, and have for years advanced terror activity. The forces constitute a central arm in the repression of the Iranian civilian population and are responsible for the use of brutal and systematic violence against it.

The strikes were completed as part of the phase of deepening the damage to the core arrays and foundations of the Iranian regime.