IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Effie Defrin spoke Saturday evening, providing updates on the war against Iran.

"A week has passed since we launched Operation Roaring Lion," Defrin began. "The IDF is striking the Iranian regime with great force together with the US military. We are exacting a heavy price from the Hezbollah terrorist organization."

"In recent days we have evacuated the Dahieh area [of Beirut]. We are striking there with great force, hunting the Hezbollah terrorists there. We will not compromise on disarming Hezbollah. The IDF will continue to advance in the stages of the operation, and we will not stop until the existential threat is removed."

He added that in recent days the IDF struck two major ballistic missile production sites in Iran, in the areas of Parchin and Shahroud. The strikes were carried out using hundreds of Israeli Air Force fighter jets under the direction of the Intelligence Directorate and in cooperation with the Operations Directorate.

The strikes followed a previous attack on the Iranian regime’s missile array as part of expanded activity against the Iranian regime’s production industries, which are used for the development and production of missiles and weapons.

Over the past week, hundreds of Israeli Air Force fighter jets, acting on IDF intelligence, struck two of the Iranian terror regime's main production sites for ballistic missiles and additional weapons. The sites are in the areas of Parchin and Shahroud.

During the strike in Parchin on Thursday, the IDF struck infrastructure used for the production of essential components for the development of various weapons of the Iranian regime.

Among the targets struck were factories producing explosive materials for ballistic missile warheads, complexes producing unique raw materials for missile engines, a missile engine mixing and casting facility, and a complex used for the research, development, assembly, and production of advanced cruise missiles.

In an additional strike completed overnight approximately 2,000 kilometers from the State of Israel, the IDF struck a ballistic missile production site of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Shahroud area.

In recent months, the regime’s forces had been identified working to restore infrastructure and expand missile production at the site, after it had previously been struck during Operation Rising Lion.

"The site in Shahroud is responsible for producing a significant portion of the missiles fired toward the State of Israel and the region," the IDF stressed. "The strike severely damages the Iranian terror regime’s ability to continue producing missiles at this site."

"The IDF will continue expanding strikes against the regime’s weapons production sites in order to cut off its ability to manufacture weapons and to thwart attempts to rebuild its infrastructure."