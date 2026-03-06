Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's son was injured Friday during a military operation along the Israel-Lebanon border.

The family clarified: "Thank G-d, his injury is light and he is okay."

Earlier this week, Smotrich blessed his son, who serves in the Givati Brigade, before his unit departed to join the ground incursion into Lebanon.

סמוטריץ' מברך את בנו ללא קרדיט

On Tuesday, IDF forces crossed the border into Lebanon to take "forward offensive" positions in southern Lebanese territory.

The forces are operating in southern Lebanon and took control of multiple position in order to create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel.

"In parallel to IDF activity as part of Operation ‘Roaring Lion’, IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon and are positioned at several points near the border area as part of an enhanced forward defense posture," the IDF announced Tuesday morning.

"The IDF is working to create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel. The IDF is conducting targeted strikes against Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in order to remove threats and prevent infiltration attempts into Israeli territory.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization chose to attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian regime, and it will bear the consequences of its actions. The IDF will not allow harm to Israeli civilians, and will continue to act to defend the State of Israel and its citizens."