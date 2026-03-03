IDF forces have crossed the border into Lebanon to take "forward offensive" positions in southern Lebanese territory.

The forces are operating in southern Lebanon and took control of multiple position in order to create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel.

"In parallel to IDF activity as part of Operation ‘Roaring Lion’, IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon and are positioned at several points near the border area as part of an enhanced forward defense posture," the IDF announced Tuesday morning.

"The IDF is working to create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel. The IDF is conducting targeted strikes against Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in order to remove threats and prevent infiltration attempts into Israeli territory.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization chose to attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian regime, and it will bear the consequences of its actions. The IDF will not allow harm to Israeli civilians, and will continue to act to defend the State of Israel and its citizens."

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz commented, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have authorized the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to advance and take control of additional strategic positions in Lebanon in order to prevent attacks on Israeli border communities."

"The IDF continues to operate forcefully against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. The terrorist organization is paying, and will continue to pay, a heavy price for firing at Israel.

"To prevent the possibility of direct fire targeting Israeli communities, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have authorized the IDF to advance and secure additional strategic areas in Lebanon, and from there to defend the border communities.

"We promised security for the communities of the Galilee, and that is what we will deliver," he concluded.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Hezbollah terror group launched 15 rockets towards the Golan Heights and five to the Upper Galilee, as well as two UAVs which were intercepted over the Western Galilee.