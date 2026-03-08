התקיפות בלבנון דובר צה"ל

The IDF Northern Command has published statistics summing up one week of fighting the Hezbollah terrorist organization following its decision to join the fighting on behalf of the Iranian terrorist regime.

According the IDF, over the past week, forces operating under the Northern Command struck over 600 terror targets across Lebanon from the air, sea, and ground, with some 820 munitions.

During the strikes, more than 190 terrorists were eliminated, including the terrorist Abu Hamza Rami, the Commander of Islamic Jihad in Lebanon with the equivalent rank of Major General, two commanders at the equivalent rank of colonel, and three battalion commanders in the terrorist organization.

In addition, 27 waves of strikes were conducted in the Beirut region, including five in the Dahieh area.

The IDF noted that the Northern Command’s advance preparations enabled a rapid transition to offensive activity and the implementation of a forward defensive posture.

According to the military, within approximately one hour of the first barrage launched toward Israel, the troops struck Hezbollah targets, achieving full operational initiative.

It also stated that the Northern Command provides extensive fire support to forces operating in forward defensive postures within the security zone and has been eliminating threats in real-time.