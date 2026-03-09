זיהוי מחבלים חמושים נכנסים לאיתור דובר צה"ל

Troops of the 300th Brigade, under the command of the 146th Division, are operating in southern Lebanon as part of the forward defensive effort.

During an activity, the forces identified a Hezbollah terrorist cell entering a site in a Christian area in southern Lebanon.

Following the identification, the troops directed an Israeli Air Force fighter jet, which struck and eliminated the terrorist cell.

The presence of terrorists in the area constitutes another example of the cynical exploitation of civilian infrastructure for terrorist activity by Hezbollah.

IDF troops will continue to operate to strengthen the forward defensive line and to act against the reconstitution of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.