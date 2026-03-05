On Wednesday night, the Israeli Air Force completed an intelligence-based wave of strikes against terror targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in Tehran.

As part of the strikes, the IDF struck infrastructure belonging to the Iranian terror regime’s ballistic missile array. Among the targets struck: an underground infrastructure site used by the Iranian regime to store ballistic missiles and storage sites for missiles intended for use against aircraft.

Additionally, the IDF struck several launch sites of long-range ballistic missiles that posed a real and immediate threat to the State of Israel and its civilians.

During the strikes, an Israeli Air Force fighter jet identified several Iranian regime operatives operating a loaded missile launcher intended to be used against aircraft. The fighter jet struck the launcher and the operatives, thwarting the launches toward Israeli aircraft operating over Iran.

"The combined effort to deepen the degradation of the air defenses and the firepower capabilities of the Iranian terror regime continues. This, to minimize the scale of fire towards the State of Israel and to strengthen the Israeli Air Force's aerial superiority," the IDF said.