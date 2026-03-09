The IDF continues to deepen damage done to the Iranian terror regime's military systems and capabilities.

The Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, completed an additional wave of strikes on dozens of infrastructure sites belonging to the Iranian regime across several areas in Iran.

As part of the strikes, the IDF targeted an IRGC UAV headquarters. From there, the Iranian terror regime launched UAVs toward the State of Israel and stored additional UAVs that were prepared for launch within it.

The IDF noted that the combined effort to further degrade the regime's firing capabilities and defense capabilities continues at this moment, alongside the continued expansion of strikes on the ballistic-missile production infrastructure throughout Iran.

The military explained that the completed strikes are part of the phase aimed at deepening the damage to the core military arrays and systems of the Iranian terror regime.