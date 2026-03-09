The Turkish Ministry of Defense revealed on Monday that a ballistic missile fired from Iran entered its airspace.

The threat was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to the ministry, some ammunition fragments landed in empty fields in Gaziantep. There were no casualties or injuries in the incident.

This is the second time an Iranian missile has threatened Turkish airspace. Last Wednesday, NATO intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile over the eastern Mediterranean as it approached Turkey.

The Turkish Defense Ministry wrote in a statement that "Turkey attaches great importance to good neighborly relations and regional stability. However, we once again emphasize that all necessary steps will be taken resolutely and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country's territory and airspace. We remind everyone that heeding Turkey's warnings in this regard is in everyone's interest."