US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday dismissed a series of Iranian claims about the ongoing conflict, accusing the regime of spreading false reports regarding American losses.

In a statement posted on social media, CENTCOM said Iranian officials had falsely claimed that US forces were withdrawing from the region, had lost fighter aircraft and a destroyer, and that 100 US Marines had been killed.

“ALL LIES," CENTCOM stressed.

It added that US forces are expanding their operations and striking deeper into Iranian airspace. CENTCOM added that American forces have already sunk more than 20 Iranian vessels.

The command also reported a significant decline in Iranian attacks since the start of the operation. According to CENTCOM, Iranian drone launches have dropped by 73 percent, while ballistic missile launches have fallen by 86 percent.

“US military power projection capability is unmatched," the command added.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday morning, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated that despite being only four days into the operation, the results have been "incredible."

He praised the United States' ability, saying that it is the only country that could lead such a success, and added that "when you add the Israeli Defense Force, a devastatingly capable force, the combination is sheer destruction for our radical Islamist adversaries. They are toast, and they know it."

Hegseth echoed President Trump's pledge that "more and larger waves are coming. We are just getting started. We are accelerating, not decelerating. Iran's capabilities are evaporating by the hour, while American strength grows fiercer, smarter, and utterly dominant. More bombers and more fighters are arriving just today."

Later in the day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that “Operation Epic Fury has been a resounding success."

She said American forces have struck “more than 2,000 targets," destroying “hundreds and hundreds of ballistic missiles, launchers, and drones." Citing the Department of War, Leavitt said the US expects “to have complete and total dominance over Iranian airspace in the coming hours."