United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine addressed the press on Wednesday morning and declared that "America is winning decisively, devastatingly, and without warning."

Hegseth stated that despite being only four days into the operation, the results have been "incredible." He praised the United States' ability, saying that it is the only country that could lead such a success, and added that "when you add the Israeli Defence Force, a devastatingly capable force, the combination is sheer destruction for our radical Islamist adversaries. They are toast, and they know it."

He noted that starting last night, and being completed within less than a week, "the two most powerful air forces in the world will have complete control over Iranian skies - uncontested airspace... We will fly all day and all night, finding and fixing the missiles and defense industrial base of the Iranian military. Finding and fixing their leaders and military leaders... Iranian leaders will look up and see only US and Israeli airpower, every minute until we decide this is over."

Hegseth echoed President Trump's pledge that "more and larger waves are coming. We are just getting started. We are accelerating, not decelerating. Iran's capabilities are evaporating by the hour, while American strength grows fiercer, smarter, and utterly dominant. More bombers and more fighters are arriving just today."

He detailed that the military will use 1000 and 500-pound GPS and laser-guided precision gravity bombs and noted that Iran is running out of missiles.

Regarding the six US servicemembers killed in Iranian missile attacks, the secretary promised: "We will avenge them, no doubt."

He confirmed that overnight, the US sank the Iranian navy's prize ship, the Soleimani and added that a US submarine sank an Iranian warship "that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead it was sunk by a torpedo; quiet death. The first sinking of a torpedo since World War Two."