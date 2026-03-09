United States President Donald Trump said in an interview with CBS News this evening (Monday) that the war was progressing faster than initial estimates.

The President told White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang that at the beginning of the campaign, the estimate was that the fighting would last between four and five weeks.

Trump said: “I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force."

He also stated that he has "no message" for Mojtaba Khamenei, who was recently selected to succeed his late father as Iran's Supreme Leader.