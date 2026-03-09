The Israel Defense Forces spokesperson announced this evening (Monday) that following a situational assessment, it was decided to keep the Home Front Command’s defensive policy unchanged.

According to the announcement, the existing guidelines will remain in effect until Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. The IDF noted that the policy was determined in accordance with the current security assessment and will be updated if necessary.

As a result, Education Minister Yoav Kisch announced that the education system will not reopen for classes across the country at least until Sunday.

As part of the decision, the implementation of the “Yellow Framework," intended to allow a gradual reopening of educational institutions in municipalities where the risk level is lower, has been postponed.

The Ministry of Education stated that the framework, formulated in cooperation with local authorities, is expected to take effect at the beginning of next week, subject to approval by the Home Front Command and according to the security situation assessment.

The ministry added that it and the Home Front Command continue to prepare for various scenarios in order to allow a safe and gradual return of students to schools as soon as conditions permit.