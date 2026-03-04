Thousands of Iraqi Kurds have launched a ground offensive in Iran, US officials confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.

An American source confirmed to Channel 12 News that the operation has been launched. The source stated that the militias are supported by the Mossad and the CIA, adding that the objective is to attempt to seize territory inside Iran in order to challenge the regime and inspire a broader uprising.

Earlier, CNN reported that the CIA is advancing a covert plan to arm Kurdish forces for a ground raid in western Iran.

The operation, coordinated with the Trump administration, aims to spark a broad popular uprising and destabilize the Ayatollah regime, while Israel and the US continue “Operation Roaring Lion."

The plan involves thousands of Kurdish fighters along the Iraq border, with the goal of creating “chaos" that would force the Revolutionary Guards to divert resources from suppressing protests to a challenging internal front.