תיעוד הפגיעה באור יהודה מצלמת אבטחה

Footage from a security camera reveals the moment a munition from a fragmentation missile struck near a construction site in the city of Yehud on Monday.

In the video, one of the workers can be seen walking outside the construction site during the siren, when seconds later a munition that separated from the missile strikes the area.

As a result of the impact, two workers were killed at the scene.

At another scene in the city of Or Yehuda, medics and paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated a man in his 30s to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in serious condition with shrapnel injuries.

In Holon, a building collapse was reported following a strike, with no injuries.