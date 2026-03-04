The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is reportedly advancing a covert plan to arm Iranian Kurdish forces for a ground raid in western Iran in the coming days, CNN reported Wednesday night.

The operation, coordinated with the Trump administration, aims to spark a broad popular uprising and destabilize the Ayatollah regime, while Israel and the U.S. continue “Operation Roaring Lion."

The plan involves thousands of Kurdish fighters along the Iraq border, with the goal of creating “chaos" that would force the Revolutionary Guards to divert resources from suppressing protests to a challenging internal front.

According to Kurdish sources cited in the report, the move could open an internal front in Iran, encouraging civil unrest in major cities and undermining regime stability.

The Trump administration is also reportedly in contact with Iranian opposition figures and Kurdish leaders in neighboring Iraq as part of a broader regional strategy.