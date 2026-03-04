Federal prosecutors unsealed a complaint on March 2 charging a New Jersey man with intentionally damaging religious property at the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, JNS reported, citing the US Department of Justice.

The suspect, identified as Dan Sohail , 36, of Carteret, NJ, was arraigned in federal court in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors allege that on January 28, Sohail drove to a side entrance of the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters complex, exited his vehicle and removed barriers that had been placed at the site.

According to the complaint, he then motioned for passersby to move away before returning to his car and ramming the entrance.

Prosecutors said Sohail reversed the vehicle and drove into the doorway four more times, knocking the door off its hinges. No injuries were reported in the incident.

James Barnacle, assistant director in charge of the FBI New York Field Office, said the suspect’s actions placed people in danger.

“Sohail allegedly jeopardized dozens of lives and damaged one of our city’s sacred synagogues," Barnacle stated.

“The FBI and the NYPD will continue to protect our community’s religious institutions to ensure a safe place for all worshippers," he added.