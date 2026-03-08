The outbreak of the war against the Iranian regime has been accompanied by a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents around the world, according to new data released by the Combat Antisemitism Movement’s Antisemitism Research Center (ARC).

In the days following the start of the conflict, ARC documented a 34% increase in antisemitic incidents globally, highlighting how geopolitical crises involving Israel frequently trigger waves of hostility targeting Jewish communities far beyond the battlefield.

The ARC recorded 154 antisemitic incidents worldwide in the first week of the conflict, with 73, nearly half, directly linked to the war with Iran, including incitement against Jews, conspiracy theories blaming Jews or Israel for the conflict, and explicit glorification of the Tehran regime.

These incidents ranged from online hate campaigns and public demonstrations praising Iran to grotesque antisemitic imagery and rhetoric that recycled long-standing antisemitic tropes.

The data underscores a troubling and well-documented pattern: when Israel is under attack or involved in conflict, Jewish communities across the globe frequently face retaliatory harassment, intimidation, and violence.

Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa warned that the surge in antisemitic activity demonstrates how extremist actors exploit these events to promote hatred toward Jews.

“As Iran targets civilians in Israel and our neighbors, antisemites have been emboldened throughout the world to increase their acts of Jew hatred," Roytman Dratwa said. “At this historic moment, our allies must follow the leadership of the United States in standing against this horrendous violence and act with moral clarity against Antisemitism."

Roytman Dratwa emphasized in a public message that the global spike in antisemitic rhetoric and incidents reflects the ideological ecosystem surrounding the Iranian regime and its supporters, which frequently merges anti-Israel activism with classic antisemitic narratives targeting Jews worldwide.

Examples documented during the first days of the conflict included public figures and activists spreading conspiracies blaming Jews for the war, as well as demonstrations featuring antisemitic imagery and calls for violence.

Other incidents included acts of antisemitic violence, such as the shootings at two Toronto synagogues on Friday night.

The ARC’s findings come amid already historically elevated levels of Antisemitism worldwide. Over the past several years, Jewish communities have experienced record levels of antisemitic incidents, fueled by online radicalization, political extremism, and the global spread of conspiracy theories targeting Jews and Israel.

CAM warned that the current escalation risks further inflaming antisemitic sentiment internationally if governments and civil society fail to respond decisively.

The organization called on democratic nations, international institutions, and civil society leaders to condemn Antisemitism clearly and consistently while ensuring that Jewish communities receive the protection and solidarity they require.

As tensions continue in the Middle East, CAM stressed that the world must remain vigilant against attempts to weaponize the conflict as a pretext for targeting Jews around the globe.

“The Iranian regime’s campaign of violence does not stop at Israel’s borders," Roytman Dratwa added. “Its ideological allies and sympathizers are spreading hatred far beyond the battlefield. The international community must confront both threats with resolve."