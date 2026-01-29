A suspect drove a vehicle into the side doors of the Chabad headquarters in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York City, on Wednesday evening.

Footage posted to social media showed the car repeatedly driving into the building. Miraculously, there were no injuries in the incident.

The driver has been arrested. Additional footage showed the moment of his arrest.

Crown Heights Shomrim reported that witnesses reported that the driver yelled for people to move as he drove into the building.

The synagogue was evacuated as a precaution and locals were asked to stay away from the area while authorities ensure there are no additional threats. Shomrim added that it is assisting the NYPD with the ongoing investigation.

This incident comes one day after an attack on a rabbi who was making his way to synagogue in Queens.

Police arrested a 32-year-old suspect in Tuesday’s attack, who allegedly said "f**k Jews" and then punched the rabbi in the face and chest, causing him to fall to the ground.

The suspect has been charged with assault in the third degree, assault in the third degree as a hate crime and aggravated harassment in the second degree. If convicted of the top charge, he faces 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison.