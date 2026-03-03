חיל האוויר חיסל חיילים ממערך ההגנה של משטר הטרור האיראני דובר צה"ל

An Israeli Air Force aircraft struck and thwarted a cell of operatives from the Iranian terrorist regime’s air defense array as they attempted to operate systems against the IDF.

"The Israeli Air Force continues to strike Iranian ballistic missile launchers and fire array sites that target Israeli Air Force aircraft," the IDF stressed. "The IDF will not allow the Iranian terrorist regime to target Israeli Air Force aircraft and will continue to strike against attempts to arm missile launchers."

Following the incident, the Israeli Air Force is continuing to strike live fire array sites, missile launchers, and ballistic missiles.

On Monday evening, the Israeli Air Force initiated additional strikes toward targets belonging to the Iranian terrorist regime, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Shortly before midnight on Monday evening, acting on precise intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate, the Israeli Air Force struck and dismantled the Iranian terrorist regime's communications center.

The IDF statement said that the center was also recently used by the Iranian regime's forces to advance military activities under the guise of civilian activity and assets, in addition to the propaganda activities that emanate from the communications center.

It further pointed out that the activities taking place at the center were carried out and directed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps.

"Over the years, the Iranian Broadcasting Authority called for the destruction of the State of Israel and for the use of nuclear weapons. In addition, it led directly to the repression of the Iranian population and the spreading of lies to the public," said the statement.

"The IDF will continue to strike the Iranian regime's infrastructure across Tehran," it clarified.