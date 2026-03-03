The Israeli Air Force, acting on precise intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate, on Monday evening initiated additional strikes toward targets belonging to the Iranian terrorist regime, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Shortly before midnight on Monday evening, the Israeli Air Force struck and dismantled the Iranian terrorist regime's communications center.

The IDF statement said that the center was also recently used by the Iranian regime's forces to advance military activities under the guise of civilian activity and assets, in addition to the propaganda activities that emanate from the communications center.

Iranian regime’s communications center IDF Spokesperson's Unit

It further pointed out that the activities taking place at the center were carried out and directed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps.

“Over the years, the Iranian Broadcasting Authority called for the destruction of the State of Israel and for the use of nuclear weapons. In addition, it led directly to the repression of the Iranian population and the spreading of lies to the public," said the statement.

“The IDF will continue to strike the Iranian regime's infrastructure across Tehran," it clarified.