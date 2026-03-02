For the first time since the start of Operation "Roaring Lion," the IDF has released footage from the pilot’s seat during an attack on Iranian regime targets. In five air missions, the Israeli Air Force dropped more than 600 munitions on Tehran.

Earlier, the military revealed that the Israeli Air Force, guided by precise intelligence from Military Intelligence (AMAN) and in coordination with the Operations Division, has attacked over 600 Iranian regime terror infrastructures since the beginning of the operation. These include: more than 20 targets related to the Iranian security leadership, over 150 ballistic missiles, and more than 200 Iranian defense systems.

In the last 24 hours, the IDF has been carrying out multi-front efforts across all arenas, and so far, about 30 terror infrastructures in Lebanon have been targeted.

The IDF emphasized that the goal is to reduce the amount of fire directed at Israel. "We are tracking the launchers numerically, and we want to reduce the fire on the home front. The IDF knows how much is left, and we are working on it. This is a core mission, and there is still work to be done on this. In the end, it takes time; this is not a matter of a day or two. On the other hand, we are aware of the significance of the prolonged campaign on the home front, but time is needed-this is not something that can be resolved within a week."

Since Hezbollah joined the campaign last night, the IDF has been attacking in Beirut and southern Lebanon, striking the terror organization. "As for a ground invasion, we are prepared for everything, and time is a significant factor; everything is on the table. Currently, the directive is to hit Hezbollah hard," the IDF noted.