Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram visited Elbit Systems and conducted a situational assessment with company leadership on scaling up production rates.

The move aims to meet anticipated defense requirements in support of the ongoing campaign in Iran and the potential for its expansion to additional theaters.

During the visit, Baram toured aerial munitions production lines alongside Elbit CEO Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis and senior Ministry officials. These production lines have been ramped up over the past year, incorporating lessons learned from the war.

"The central focus of the Ministry of Defense, per the Minister of Defense’s directive, is aerial munitions. Months of preparation and early readiness have enabled the IDF to operate with virtually no constraints in Iran and Lebanon. At the same time, we are now working to replenish all munitions expended in order to be prepared for any scenario. The decisions we made to expand and accelerate production lines in Israel before the operation will now allow us to take production rates to the next level," Baram stated.

Thanking Elbit Systems and all defense industries for their full mobilization in support of the offensive and defensive effort, he added, "Israel has a unique ecosystem that no other country can match: a distinctive integration between the IDF, the Defense Ministry, and the defense industries that enables the rapid translation of operational needs and battlefield lessons into real-time modifications and upgrades, creating exceptionally fast feedback loops."

The visit was also attended by IMOD Deputy Director General and Head of the Planning Department, Itamar Graff; Deputy Director General and Head of the Defense Procurement Directorate (DPD), Ze’ev Landau; General Manager of Elbit Systems Land, Yehuda (Udi) Vered; and additional senior officials.