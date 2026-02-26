Senior advisers to US President Donald Trump reportedly favor an Israeli strike on Iran before the United States launches an assault on the country, according to two sources familiar with ongoing discussions who were quoted by Politico on Wednesday.

These Trump administration officials privately argue that an Israeli attack would provoke retaliation from Iran, helping to generate support among American voters for a US strike. The political strategy hinges on the idea that more Americans would accept a war with Iran if the US or one of its allies were attacked first.

“There’s thinking in and around the administration that the politics are a lot better if the Israelis go first and alone and the Iranians retaliate against us, and give us more reason to take action," one of the sources told Politico. Both individuals spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

With diplomatic hopes fading in Washington, the primary question is now when and how the US will act. Despite the desire for Israel to take the lead, the most likely scenario may involve a joint US-Israel operation, the sources indicated.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly responded to a request for comment by saying, “The media may continue to speculate on the president’s thinking all they want, but only President Trump knows what he may or may not do." The Israeli embassy in Washington declined to comment.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing diplomats and experts, that Iran's nuclear program has not made significant progress since the June war and particularly since Operation Midnight Hammer, during which the United States attacked three major nuclear facilities in Iran.

The reports come a day before Trump’s key negotiators, special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, are scheduled to visit Geneva on Thursday to attempt a deal with the Iranians.

During his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, Trump commented on the Iranian issue, stating that the strikes on Iran's nuclear sites last June "obliterated" Iran's nuclear program, but Iran has since killed more than 32,000 protesters and is attempting to restart its nuclear program. He further warned that Iran is developing missiles that can reach Europe and could eventually reach the US.

"We're in negotiations with them. They want to make a deal, but we haven't heard those secret words, 'We will never have a nuclear weapon'. My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. But one thing is certain: I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror to have a nuclear weapon. Can’t let that happen."

On Wednesday, US Vice President JD Vance said that Washington has evidence that Iran is trying to rebuild its nuclear program.

He further stressed that Trump prefers a diplomatic solution with Iran, but has other options available should that route fail.

“The principle is very simple, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. If they try to rebuild a nuclear weapon, that causes problems for us. In fact, we've seen evidence that they have tried to do exactly that. So the President is sending those negotiators to try to address that problem," Vance said.

He added, “As the President has said repeatedly, he wants to address that problem diplomatically, but of course the President has other options as well."

The Politico report stated that, despite the diplomatic efforts, those close to the president believe that “we’re going to bomb them," according to the first source.

The most likely military targets include Iranian nuclear sites - some of which were hit during US strikes last June - and Iran’s ballistic missile infrastructure, which Israel views as a direct threat to its security, according to the report.

In terms of targeting the regime itself, a “decapitation strike" remains an option, which would involve targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, the Iranian government is designed to ensure that leadership transitions smoothly, with several layers of authority, particularly within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Such an operation could extend for days or weeks, with unpredictable outcomes, particularly if airpower is the primary tool.