Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday morning visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem.

At the start of the visit, the two leaders toured the Hall of Names, during which Prime Minister Netanyahu showed Prime Minister Modi the names of his wife Sara’s relatives who perished in the Holocaust.

Following the tour, a memorial ceremony was held, in which the Prime Minister of India laid a wreath and placed a stone to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust.

Modi arrived in Israel on Wednesday, and spoke at the Knesset.

Signing the Knesset's guest book, he wrote: "I am honored to be the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Knesset. India and Israel share a deep commitment to freedom, pluralism and the rule of law. Our shared values ​​are the foundation for a strong and deep partnership between the two peoples. We will continue to work together to promote peace, innovation and prosperity, and contribute to a just, fair and sustainable world."

In his address, expressed his condolences for the casualties of the October 7 massacre and the subsequent war, stating that "the response to terrorism should be zero tolerance."

"I carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7," Modi said. “We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment and beyond."

He proclaimed that India stands with Israel "firmly with full conviction."

At the end of his remarks, the Indian Prime Minister proclaimed "Am Yisrael Chai," the Hebrew phrase which means, "The People of Israel Live."