Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday afternoon gave a joint statement to the media, following an expanded meeting on joint ventures.

"This is an amazing visit, an amazing conclusion to an amazing visit," Netanyahu said. "It was short but extraordinarily productive and also extraordinarily moving. I think there wasn't a dry eye left in Israel after your moving statement yesterday in the Knesset. And I can tell you that since then we've also had the opportunity to not only look deep into our hearts but also into our remarkable minds that we have in our two countries."

"We saw an exhibit of innovation that excites imagination beyond belief. We spoke about cooperation with the extraordinarily talented people of India and our people and we're working this into concrete plans."

He continued, "When we talk about precision education, we now have the software, the AI to reach every young student, boy or girl and enable them to reach their full potential. And the limitations that constrained us in previous times no long constrain us, that is to those who seize the future. The future belongs to those who innovate and Israel and India are bent on innovation."

"We are proud ancient civilizations, very proud of our past, but also absolutely determined to seize our future and we can do it better together. We decided to have a G2G meeting in India as soon as we can arrange it. We'd like to take the distinguished ministers who are here. I have to comment, my friend, Narendra, you have an amazingly efficient government.

"We know that the meeting of minds and hearts that we've had here will also continue in this remarkable G2G that is long overdue and will create an even greater boost to the enormous benefits that we can bring to each other, and I think, to humanity at large.

"And finally, I have to say at the end of this visit that I owe India, I don't know if I told you this, Narendra, but I owe India a great personal debt. You see, when I met Sara for the first time, I think our first or second date was in an Indian restaurant in Tel Aviv. It was Reena Pushkarna. And I have to tell you, there is no question, first of all, the food was unbelievable, and Sara was introduced to it for the first time. So it was a great first date, not only with the food, the date was excellent too. So obviously, I'm indebted to you, as are my children.

"I want to tell you how deeply and from the heart we feel both our personal friendship and the friendship between our governments and our peoples. And may this continue and flourish and strengthen as I'm sure it will as a result of this visit. Thank you. Thank you, Narendra, and thank you all."