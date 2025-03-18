Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined US President Donald Trump’s social network 'Truth Social', following the two leaders' efforts to warm relations between their countries.

Since Modi joined Truth Social, the Indian leader has gained over 21,000 followers, while he himself is following the social media account of both Trump and his deputy, JD Vance.

Trump set up the social network in 2022 after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook. His ban from Twitter was lifted after the ownership was transferred to Elon Musk.

Trump has approximately 9.3 million followers on his social network, compared to about 87 million followers on X (formerly Twitter).