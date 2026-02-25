At the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, arrives Wednesday for another historic visit to Israel, following his previous visit in 2017 and Prime Minister Netanyahu's reciprocal visit to India.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister Modi maintain a close personal relationship, and their deep, long-standing friendship strongly reflects the relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, will welcome the Prime Minister of India in a festive ceremony at Ben-Gurion Airport, followed by a private meeting between the leaders.

From there, the Prime Minister and his wife will proceed to the Knesset for an official reception ceremony for the Indian Prime Minister. After speeches in the Knesset plenum, the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister of India will visit an innovation event together at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem.

At the conclusion of the event, the Prime Minister and his wife will host the Prime Minister of India for a joint dinner.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister and the Indian Prime Minister will visit Yad Vashem together and will subsequently hold an expanded meeting at the King David Hotel.

The two leaders will sign a series of agreements between Israel and India in economic, security, and diplomatic fields, which will boost cooperation between the two nations.

Following the signing ceremony, the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister of India will deliver joint statements to the media.