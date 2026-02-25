Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Knesset this afternoon (Wednesday), together with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Addressing the Knesset, Prime Minister Netanyahu told his Indian counterpart: "In a world where antisemitism is rising, India stands out. A civilization where Jews were never persecuted by the state, only welcomed. We don't forget that. Thank you, India."

Prime Minister Modi stated following his meeting with Netanyahu earlier today: "Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Expressed gratitude to him for the warm welcome earlier in the day. It is a delight to be back in Israel after 9 years. We discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties. Sectors such as technology, water management, agriculture, talent partnership and more offer immense scope for close collaboration. We also discussed key developments in the region."